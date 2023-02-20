Malik Yoba Partners with Black-Owned Digital Platform Designed to Securely Store Important Documents for Wealth Transfer

Award-winning actor, philanthropist and founder of Yoba Development, Dr. Malik Yoba, has partnered with Martha Underwood, the founder and CEO of a Black-owned technology company called Prismm to promote preparedness and peace of mind when you need it the most.

“Being a caregiver for my mother as she was succumbing to the horror that is dementia, it was a serious challenge for my siblings and I to find, manage and organize the important documents in her life on top of all the other stressors that come with being a caregiver. Not having access to all of her information was an important aspect of life planning that is often overlooked or put off until it’s too late. When I met Martha and her sister Shella, and found out that they solved this very stressful pain point , I immediately offered to help spread the word any way I can. I wish we had Prismm when my mother was still with us. Given that my company Yoba Development, as a diversified portfolio company focusing on education, media and real estate, I saw a lot of synergies in our efforts to educate and empower individuals and their families with information regarding generational wealth building. For folks to have access to this cutting-edge technology that Prismm offers can be a gamechanger on so many levels,” said Yoba. “I am very excited to work with Prismm to help make this process easier and more manageable for people.”

Through this partnership, Yoba Development and Prismm aim to provide accessible and organized tools for individuals and families to plan for the transfer of wealth and assets at the end of life.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Malik Yoba as a partner,” said Prismm Founder and CEO, Martha Underwood. “His personal experience with being a caregiver make him a valuable asset in helping us educate the public about the importance of curating critical documents and providing consent before life’s unexpected moments catch us off guard.”

This partnership will bring together Yoba’s celebrity power, personal experience with managing the affairs of a transitioning loved one, and his commitment to helping others with Prismm’s innovative technology to create a comprehensive resource for end-of-life planning.

For more information about Prismm, please visit GetPrismm.com

This news was first reported by blacknews.com