Sell, Steal, Repeat: Man Charged In Audacious Facebook Marketplace Auto Scam

A suspected scammer, Mamadou Diallo, has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes for allegedly selling cars online using Facebook Marketplace, and after making the sale, allegedly stealing them shortly after. The alleged crimes took place in Kansas City.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced that it has charged the 24-year-old with six counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and eight counts of forgery. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison for each charge if convicted.

“The victims’ combined losses totaled more than $24,000.”

Our office charged Mamadou Diallo with 6 counts of 1st Degree Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and 8 counts of Forgery for allegedly selling vehicles to buyers on Facebook Marketplace and then stealing them back. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/RnHhZfjPiu — Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson (@JACOProsecutor) January 20, 2026

Prosecutors stated that the Kansas City Police Department was summoned between May 2025 and June 2025 after receiving calls from victims reporting that their vehicles had been stolen. There were eight stolen vehicle reports during that time, fitting the same pattern and description.

In each report, the victim said they had purchased a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace from the same person, who used a fake name when selling the car.

Diallo purportedly gave each victim what appeared to be a legitimate title and bill of sale, yet, in each case, the vehicle was stolen shortly after the sale.

After Diallo was apprehended, investigators stated that he denied having bought or sold vehicles on the online platform to the “unsuspecting buyers.”

Fox 4 reported that Diallo is no stranger to alleged crimes, as he is already facing charges in several cases. Several arrest warrants have been issued for the suspect since 2024, stemming from cases filed in Johnson County, Kansas, and Platte County, Missouri. He has several charges for similar offenses. Diallo is also facing eight charges in three cases still pending in Jackson County.

Diallo’s bond has been set at $30,000 cash only.

RELATED CONTENT: Audacity At The Australian Open: Naomi Osaka Wins The Match & The Battle Against Forced Silence By Her Opponent