Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Kansas City Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Sues Ex-Fiancée Tia Jones Over Extortion Claims The NFL player was initially arrested on a suspected domestic charge, but after charges were dropped, he filed a lawsuit alleging that Jones "schemed to extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables ... by concocting false stories of domestic violence."







The saga between Kansas City Chiefs player Xavier Worthy and his former fiancée, Tia Jones, has led to the NFL receiver filing a civil lawsuit against her.

According to The Kansas City Star, after a reported domestic dispute involving both parties March 7 where Worthy was initially arrested on a suspected domestic charge, he has filed paperwork alleging that Jones “schemed to extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables … by concocting false stories of domestic violence.” Attorneys for Worthy filed the papers March 24 in a Williamson County, Texas courtroom. The football player is requesting damages between $250,000 and $1,000,000.

After being arrested, authorities decided against filing charges against Worthy for suspicion of an assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing. His former fiancée filed and received a temporary protective order against her now-former boyfriend. She allegedly would not leave Worthy’s residence when he asked her to leave the home after finding out she cheated on him.

Worthy’s attorney, Chad Pinkerton, stated in the lawsuit that Jones lied about the incident leading to Worthy’s arrest. She allegedly did so “for the sole purpose of her financial gain and (Worthy’s) ruin.” The two had only been dating for a month when she asked him to purchase a $2 million home so they could live together. After the Chiefs player bought the house, through a private investigator, he discovered, with video evidence on Feb. 23, that she was unfaithful to him.

He asked Jones to leave his house “multiple times over the course of 12 days,” even offering to pay for an apartment nearby. Yet, refusing to leave, she became “enraged and engaged in a series of abusive, extortive efforts.” She allegedly destroyed his personal items. She also started to physically attack him by “scratching his face and ripping parts of his hair out, causing him pain and injury,” the lawsuit states.

Jones is also accused of having stolen or destroyed at least $150,000 from his home while he was in jail. Upon returning to the residence, several things were missing, including a handgun, $30,000 in cash, a jewelry box, and a few other items.

With the latest court filing, Worthy’s attorney also applied for a protective order against Jones in Williamson County.

