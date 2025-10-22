Man Allegedly Shoots Ex-Manager At Taco Bell A Day After Being Fired

A 21-year-old Ohio man, Jonathan Morris, has been arrested and charged after allegedly killing his former manager after being terminated from his job at Taco Bell earlier this summer.

According to Law & Crime, Morris returned to his old job at Taco Bell the day after being fired. He allegedly killed 32-year-old Ryan Johnson in retaliation in the parking lot of the restaurant, located in Cincinnati. The incident took place Aug. 29. The former worker was charged with one count of murder, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police officers arrived at the Taco Bell after receiving reports of shots being fired after midnight. When they arrived, they found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The manager wasn’t wearing his uniform; he was in jeans and a T-shirt. Officers said that there were no shell casings found at the scene. However, they received a description of Morris from a witness or witnesses who were at the scene.

On Oct. 16, after hearing evidence against Morris, the judge set bond at $500,000 and said that the suspect would have to pay the full amount to make bond. If he can make a payment, he will be subject to 24/7 electronic monitoring and house arrest. Prosecutors requested a $2 million bond.

Johnson’s grandmother attended the hearing and spoke to the judge. “He killed my grandson. He doesn’t need to be out. He took a life.”

Morris’s public defender stated that his client had been involved with the criminal justice system only once, and even then, he was acquitted. Hamilton County court records show that he was previously accused of aggravated robbery in September 2023 and was acquitted in March 2024.

The attorney also said that neither Morris nor anyone in his family could pay the bond. He also mentioned that the suspect is the primary caregiver for his 1-year-old son, who lives with him and his grandfather.

