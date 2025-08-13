Rockland County Police Officer Placed On Leave After Video Shows Him Choking 17-Year-Old

After being seen in a video allegedly choking a 17-year-old, a Rockland County police officer has been officially placed on leave.

According to CBS News, the unidentified police officer, who is a sergeant with the Haverstraw Police Department, was caught on surveillance footage grabbing the teenager by the neck in front of a bodega in Downtown Haverstraw. He pushed the 17-year-old against the window of the bodega. The incident took place at approximately 10 p.m. Aug. 10, after the conclusion of the United Latin Festival and Parade.

Witnesses stated that police officers were on the scene trying to get people to leave the area and go home. The sergeant allegedly got violent with the teen after a verbal exchange between the two. Resident Jean Poulard stated that the officer seemed angry because the victim responded to him in a manner he disliked. The 17-year-old told him that the police officer wasn’t his father.

Poulard said, “The kid told him straight up, ‘You’re not my father,’ and the cop lost it and basically did what he did.”

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: An underage Rockland teen is speaking exclusively with News 12 after he says he was choke-slammed by a Haverstraw police sergeant into a bodega storefront after Sunday’s Dominican parade. What led up to the incident and what police are saying, tonight @ 5. pic.twitter.com/BGM4VDbADP — Blaise Gomez (@BlaiseGomez12) August 5, 2025

Town Supervisor Howard T. Phillips confirmed to the media outlet that the police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“The actions he took were completely inappropriate,” Phillips said.

News 12 Westchester spoke to the teen who was involved in the situation, Andres Garcia, who was shocked at the action taken by the officer.

“It was a blur. I didn’t expect him to strangle me like that,” Garcia told the media outlet about the incident.

Garcia was arrested and given an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.

News 12 Westchester obtained a statement from Phillips.

“There were numerous violations that evening, ranging from disorderly conduct to local ordinance violations. This occurred after the Latin Festival ended, which sent a large population into the downtown area of the Village of Haverstraw. The matter is currently under investigation. The Chief of Police, with the Town Attorney, will be questioning all the officers and any individuals in the public involved in the incident.”

