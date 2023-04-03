Man Arrested Near NC A&T With Numerous Weapons and More Than 1,000 Rounds of Ammunition

Police stopped what could have been another mass shooting near the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, an HBCU in Greensboro, North Carolina.

FOX 8 reports a white man was arrested and charged after being found near the campus with dozens of weapons. Brandon James Bentley faces numerous charges after he was found with a revolver, a loaded handgun, a rifle, two shotguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. He also had a “makeshift firework explosive,” brass knuckles, a machete, a sword, a “blowdart weapon,” a crossbow, a hatchet, a stun gun, a dozen knives, “claws,” and a baton.

According to Greensboro News & Record, Bentley is being charged with having a firearm on educational property, explosive device on educational property, weapon on educational property, carrying a concealed weapon, driving with a revoked license, and reckless driving. The Greensboro Police Department received a call from campus officers informing them that Bentley was chasing unarmed security guards on the campus and was violent and threatening.

Authorities also confiscated bolts for the crossbow, two “choking devices,” a window breaker, a chicken foot, pepper spray, and “holy water” from the 27-year-old assailant.

The university released a statement confirming the incident. “The FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Greensboro Police Department are in charge of an ongoing joint investigation into this incident,” the statement read. “Bentley, who has no affiliation with A&T, has been banned from the North Carolina A&T campus. The University remains committed to the safety and security of our campus and will continue to use the emergency alert system in instances where threats are ongoing.”

Bentley was also accused of reckless driving with no license and carrying one of the concealed revolvers. He appeared in court on Mar. 27, where his bond was increased to $100,000.00.