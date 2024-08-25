Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Man Arrested For Stealing Thousands Of Dollars’ Worth Of Shoes From Penny Hardaway’s Home Some of the shoes included a one-of-a-kind version of Hardaway's Nike Foamposite sneakers.







Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing multiple pairs of shoes from Penny Hardaway’s home in Memphis. The former NBA All-Star currently coaches men’s basketball at the University Of Memphis.

According to CBS Sports, the alleged perpetrator, Ronald James, stole the shoe boxes from the Hardaway’s home on Aug. 8. A security camera caught James taking the items, many exclusive pairs, and leaving the scene with the stolen possessions in a shopping cart. The 42-year-old was seen rolling the cart down the street, overflowing with boxes filled with 26 pairs of shoes.

Hardaway told WREG that the stolen sneakers included one-of-a-kind Nike Foamposites and shoes made for family and friends. Considering the four-time NBA all-star made the style his signature sneaker, these exclusive pairs would come with a much higher price tag.

Hardaway inked a partnership with Nike while he played a 14-year stint in the NBA. However, the collaboration remains ongoing as Hardaway continues a new era of his professional career.

In 2023, Nike released the Air Max Penny 1 Lester Middle School Editions. According to House of Heat, the shoe pays tribute to Hardaway’s middle school. Pairs can be found on resale sites such as Flight Club, ranging in price from $500 to over $2,000.

Moreover, the 53-year-old continues to develop more products with Nike as head coach for the University of Memphis’ Tigers. Upon retiring from the NBA, Hardaway began coaching for his alma mater in 2018. The Memphis native intends to enter another season with the team, who also retired his #25 jersey.

In February, the parties launched the “1 Cent” brand, bringing Nike apparel featuring the Tigers’ logo. The collaboration features an assortment of clothing from t-shirts to hoodies.

It remains unclear if the authorities recovered any of the coveted items allegedly stolen by Ronald James. Police have since charged James with theft of property.

