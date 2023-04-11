Former NBA Player And Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway Becomes Brand Ambassador and Investor in Tradeblock

‘Lil Penny’ has grown up and has become the first-ever brand ambassador for the sneaker-trading marketplace, Tradeblock.

Tradeblock recently announced that they’ve partnered with former NBA player, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, who is currently the head basketball coach of the Memphis Tigers.

Tradeblock is a popular online sneaker-trading marketplace where users and collectors trade collectible kicks, new sneakers, used footwear, and anything in between.

The collaboration connects the community with someone of Penny’s stature who “understands the social and cultural importance of trading sneakers to today’s generation.”

The former NBA player is also an investor in the Black-owned company.

“I invested in Tradeblock because of Mbiyimoh, Darren, and Tony. As a black-owned company, there was no way I could say no as a big fan of sneakers and understanding what Tradeblock would bring to the community.”

Tradeblock has been around since 2020 and is the largest sneaker trading marketplace of its kind in the world with over 300,000 members.

“We are thrilled to have Penny Hardaway join our community and share his passion for sneakers with our members,” said Mbiyimoh Ghogomu, CEO of Tradeblock. “His legacy in the basketball world and his iconic sneaker designs have had a profound impact on the culture, and we are excited to see what he brings to Tradeblock.”

Penny can be found on the app at @iam1cent. You can directly trade and/or accept one of his public offers. Tradeblock is also running a “tradeaway with Penny” for an undisclosed pair of kicks from his sneaker collection.

To learn more, stay tuned to their socials and website.