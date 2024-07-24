Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Former Boss Over $75 Paycheck Discrepancy

A man from Florida was arrested earlier this week after local police officers said that he threatened to kill his former employer over a paycheck he received that didn’t match what he thought he should have received.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that 39-year-old Tito Evan-Lloyd was arrested after he threatened a former manager at his former place of employment. While he was there disputing the amount he was owed, which was supposedly a $75 discrepancy, he allegedly pulled out a concealed gun on the manager and also threatened to kill everyone at the place.

Police officers from the HCSO responded to a call they received at around 10:30 a.m. on July 22. Evan-Lloyd had already left the scene by the time the deputies arrived at the destination on Eagle Falls Place. The police officers left to pursue the suspect and found Evan-Lloyd at a Royal Palm Empress Drive residence in Ruskin, Florida. He was eventually detained and apprehended as police officers took him to the police station to charge him with several crimes.

He is facing multiple charges, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The charges include Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felon Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

“It is shocking that someone would resort to such extreme measures over a $75 matter. Violence and intimidation have no place in Hillsborough County,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a written statement. “The suspect’s actions were a serious threat to public safety, and our deputies did an outstanding job in bringing him into custody quickly.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also announced the arrest and released his mugshot on the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing and any updates would come through the department’s Public Affairs Office.

RELATED CONTENT: Virginia Man Sentenced To 100 Years After Killing Co-Worker For Stealing His Lunch