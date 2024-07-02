Education by Stacy Jackson Florida State Representative Opens Cafe Resistance Bookstore To Challenge State’s Book Bans State Rep. Angie Nixon's Cafe Resistance bookstore spotlights works centered on Black history.









In a move to counter Florida’s controversial book bans, State Representative Angie Nixon has unveiled Cafe Resistance, a unique bookstore in Northwest Jacksonville.

This literary haven, which opened its doors on June 30, spotlights works centered on Black history, with a particular focus on titles prohibited by the Florida Department of Education.

“We can learn our true history in the roots, and you know, push back against the overbearing legislature and an overbearing governor, who just really wants to keep people uneducated,” Nixon told First Coast News.

Nixon’s initiative seeks to challenge Florida’s Bill 1467. The bookstore’s launch addresses the troubling trend of book bans sweeping across Florida and other states. In April, BLACK ENTERPRISE revisited the 2023 surge in book bans, noting a staggering 3,135 bans were reported across 11 school districts in Florida.

The legislator’s vision extends beyond mere book sales; Cafe Resistance aspires to be a vibrant community hub and cultural epicenter. “I just wanted to give back,” Nixon said. The space boasts a welcoming children’s area and a cozy coffee shop, fostering an atmosphere of learning and togetherness. The bookstore’s shelves are adorned with works by Black authors, many of which have been unceremoniously removed from school libraries across the Sunshine State. Nixon asserts that some of these banned books are essential for teaching accurate history, particularly Black history.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s Bill 1467 into law in 2022. This legislation mandates transparency in the selection of instructional materials for schools. At the time, Senate President Wilton Simpson stated, “The books our kids are reading in schools need to have proper vetting,” while 2022 House Speaker Chris Sprowls added, “The addition of term limits helps to weaken any political motives and shifts the focus of school boards back to the best interests of our children, as it should be.”

Cafe Resistance, operated through the nonprofit Moxie Group where Nixon serves as executive director, aims to host wellness seminars and offer free tutoring programs to help Jacksonville’s children reach grade-level proficiency. Earlier this year, Nixon gave X followers a sneak peek inside the bookstore. Visit the new Jacksonville bookstore at 5007 Soutel Drive.

Sneak Peek of Cafe Resistance Bookstore. Coming soon to Jacksonville, FL!



We’re opening a bookstore, coffee shop and Organizing Hub in a predominantly Black Community. We plan on getting the neighborhood kids ABOVE grade level, we’re offering free to low cost music lessons,… pic.twitter.com/rMIcjhL9Ky — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) February 16, 2024

