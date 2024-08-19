NYC Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Twin Sister

A New York City man has been charged in the killing of his twin sister after she was reportedly shot inside a home in Teaneck, New Jersey.

According to a press release from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Jonathan Hagley allegedly killed his 26-year-old twin sister, Naomi Hagley, on Aug. 15. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second-degree certain persons not to have weapons or ammunition, third-degree possession of a defaced firearm, and fourth-degree obstructing justice.

On the morning of Aug. 15, at around 8:25 a.m., officers from the Teaneck Police Department responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found Naomi with multiple gunshot wounds. She was then taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators allege that her brother, Jonathan, shot her several times before fleeing the scene on foot. Police officers from the Bogota Police Department located him several blocks from the home and apprehended him. A gun with a defaced serial number was discovered near the crime scene.

A neighbor spoke to CBS News and stated that there were three sudden gunshots heard that morning.

“I’m drinking coffee, I didn’t hear anything, like sirens going on, and then all of a sudden — pow, pow, pow — three gunshots that I heard,” said neighbor Florentino Buluyut. “I said, ‘What’s going on in there?'”

ABC 7 NY reported that another neighbor, Luz Javier, caught Jonathan leaving the scene on his security camera.

“Ten minutes before I stepped out from the house to take her to school, so when I came back and saw everything, I was like, what is going on,” Javier said.

The Bergen Record reported that Jonathan allegedly shot a man in Harlem during a gunfight eight months ago. The incident took place near the suspect’s apartment. He purportedly shot a man in the back after two individuals walked up to him and shot twice before they fled the scene.

