North Carolina Groom Tragically Shot To Death On Wedding Day

A 37-year-old man had just gotten married and was shot and killed outside of the wedding reception.

Tyrek Burton married 33-year-old Kiara Holloway on Oct. 12. Upon attending their wedding reception at Barber Park Events Center in Greensboro. North Carolina, he was shot multiple times. Police officers and emergency personnel arrived after responding to a 911 call. Burton succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The Greensboro Police Department announced it on its Facebook page.

“On Oct. 12, 2024, at 8:49 p.m., Greensboro Police, Greensboro Fire, and Guilford County EMS responded to 1502 Barber Park Drive (Barber Park Events Center) about a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an injured man in the parking area. Lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated at the scene.”

WFMY reported that the newlyweds were together for 16 years before making their union official. The couple had been married for several hours before the tragedy occurred. According to police officers, they believe the shooting was a result of a possible road rage incident. Burton’s sister, Brittany, said that Tyrek left the venue briefly, and the shooting took place as he returned.

“My brother didn’t know this man at all; they never met. This was a random stranger on his wedding day. It’s supposed to be one of the happiest moments of his life and it turned into something tragic,” Brittany said. “Worldwide he did this in front of a minor, his wife with her gown on, and his best groomsman and a sister-in-law.” She also stated that the shooter claimed that her brother cut him off at the stop sign, which prompted the alleged shooter to draw a weapon. “He emptied his clip. Didn’t fire one, or two shots. He didn’t fire eight shots. It was in the teens,” Burton recalled. “He literally had a hole in his chest over road rage.”

Greensboro Police asks that if anyone has any information regarding the shooting, they contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family, Honor Tyrek Burton: Support His Family.