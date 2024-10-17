Deaf Black Man With Cerebral Palsy ‘Attacked’ By Phoenix Police Officers

Video clips of police officers abusing a Black man with cerebral palsy have emerged from an encounter in Phoenix after a 911 call describing a white man creating a disturbance was called in.

According to ABC News, police responded to a call about a white man causing a disturbance and ended up with a deaf Black man with cerebral palsy being assaulted and shocked with tasers by the police officers who responded. The incident happened in Arizona on Aug. 19. Tyrone McAlpin was arrested and charged with felony assault and resisting arrest.

Surveillance and police body cam footage showed what happened as the responding police officers said they were investigating an assault and claimed that McAlpin “fit the description” of the suspect. The officers claimed that a bystander gave them the description. Yet, the call described the person as a white man who had been creating a disturbance in the store. The officers said McAlpin became combative and tried to run when they approached him.

Videos revealed the police officers rolled up on McAlpin, ordering him to get on the ground. He doesn’t appear to comply right away, and the footage shows the officers hitting him 10 times in the head before using a stun gun four times while yelling, “Get your hands behind your back.”

McAlpin’s attorney said he didn’t know what was happening and could not hear the commands.

Someone from the police officer’s union stated that people should know what to do if a police car comes up and officers approach them. It was also mentioned that the police officers were unaware that McAlpin was deaf when they struck him several times, claiming that the victim got into a fighting stance and bit the officers.

The department has stated that it stands by the actions of the police officers in this incident.

“After reviewing all evidence presented, Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Nick Saccone determined there was sufficient evidence for the felony charges against the suspect due to his actions against the officers,” Phoenix Law Enforcement Association President Darrell Kriplean said. A Maricopa County judge also ruled there was probable cause for the arrest, so the charges will stand.

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael G. Sullivan responded to what occurred in a message placed on the Phoenix Police Department’s Facebook page.

“There are many who are concerned after seeing the video of officers’ interaction with a man they later learned was disabled. I recognize the video is disturbing and raises a lot of questions. I want to assure the community we will get answers to those questions.”

