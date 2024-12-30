News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Another Person Set On Fire In NYC At Penn Station A homeless man was discovered on fire with burns to his legs and upper body inside Penn Station







Another person has been set on fire inside a New York City subway station less than a week after a woman was set on fire inside a Brooklyn subway car.

According to The New York Post, a homeless man was discovered with burns to his legs and upper body inside Penn Station on Friday, Dec. 28. It was initially believed that someone may have set him on fire. Still, sources from the NYPD (New York Police Department) and the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) stated there is no evidence that someone else did it.

The 67-year-old man was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center after he was found at around 8 pm. First responders discovered the unidentified man in a tunnel near the New Jersey Transit Tracks 11 and 12. He was initially listed in critical condition by medical personnel.

The victim told police officers that when he woke up, he was already on fire and said that someone else set the fire. Sources claim that there is no evidence of any criminality in the incident.

This incident comes on the heels of an unidentified woman being set ablaze while she was sleeping on an F train in Brooklyn on Dec. 22. She burned to death as the alleged arsonist sat and watched her while she was on fire. Police officers caught up to the suspect after he left the scene. He was seen by several high school students at another subway station after the NYPD placed a public notice looking for him. Officials said the suspect, 33, was an immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2018 from Guatemala.

“As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim, who was in a seated position at the end of a subway car … and used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim’s clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told members of the press.

