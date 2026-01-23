News by Sharelle B. McNair White Man Allegedly Spits At Family Following Acquittal in Hit-and-Run Of 10-Year-Old Jordan Hill Hill’s mother, Wanda Brown, said the verdict left her in shock especially with the presented evidence.







Cody Rollinson is accused of showing no remorse after he allegedly spat at the family following his acquittal of a hit-and-run that took the life of 10-year-old Jordan Hill in Mississippi.

Rollinson, a 41-year-old white man, was acquitted Jan. 15 on charges of aggravated DUI and felony leaving the scene of an accident by a jury of his peers in Liberty. While being escorted through the parking lot of the Amite County Courthouse before the verdict, a woman not seen on camera asked if he had any words for Hill’s family.

Without a verbal response, Rollinson was seen spitting, seemingly in response to the comment. “Yea I’ma see who spits on you when you go to jail,” the unidentified woman was heard saying.

#BREAKING: Jury Finds Cody Rollinson NOT GUILTY After DUI Hit-and-Run That K*lled 10-Year-Old Jordan Hill



📍#Mississippi



Jordan was just riding his ATV last spring when Rollinson—under the influence—slams into him, flees the scene, and later returns ONLY for his broken truck… pic.twitter.com/oTKtDXwJsL — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) January 17, 2026

However, her comments were not vindicated after the jury found him not guilty on all charges.

According to The Natchez Democrat, the accident took place on April 6, 2025, when Hill was riding an all-terrain vehicle. Rollinson allegedly hit him with his truck. He claims he left the scene without calling 911 because there was no cell phone reception in the area. Later, toxicology reports revealed the assailant had marijuana in his system at the time of the accident.

Hill was declared dead at the scene.

Hill’s mother, Wanda Brown, said the verdict left her in shock, especially with the presented evidence. “Shocked. I was shocked because you have all this evidence – evidence, facts – and it still was found not guilty,” she said.

The heartbroken mother touched on how things were very hard for her and her family following her son’s death.

“It’s been hard. First Christmas, first Thanksgiving, everything is just, it still seemed like a dream. We broke, and we lost. We have a home, but it’s empty. It’s quiet,” Brown said.

Despite all that, she still has faith that justice will somehow prevail.

“Right now, I’m still crushed, but, somehow, I still have faith in the justice system,” Brown continued.

“I just felt that this justice system here just failed us because they had all the evidence. It was all presented in front of them. They had it. I don’t understand why and how this could even happen.”

But the family isn’t letting things go, questioning the investigation surrounding Hill’s death. A petition raised concerns about the lack of skid marks on the Mississippi road, suggesting that Rollinson didn’t try to stop his vehicle to prevent hitting the child.

“The disregard towards this blatant act of reckless endangerment is simply egregious, and the absence of immediate detention is a gross miscarriage of justice, which not only paints a disturbing picture of our system but significantly fractures our societal trust,” the petition reads.

“Everyone should feel safe in their own neighborhood; this requires accountability for such horrifying actions.”

RELATED CONTENT: Compassion Vs. Contract: Florida Bride Battles Venue For Refund After Fiancé’s Unexpected Death