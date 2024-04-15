Legal by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Man Receives 50 Years In Jail For Poisoning Infant With Antifreeze In Baby Bottle Curtis Jack admitted that he willfully poisoned the newborn child after urging the mother to terminate her pregnancy.









A Georgia man was received a prison sentence of 50 years for trying to kill his newborn daughter. Curtis Jack poisoned the infant by pouring antifreeze into her milk bottle.

People reports that Jack used the chemical to taint the breastmilk the newborn’s mother gave to him in October 2020. The child, just 18 days old at the time, was in the care of her grandmother and aunt when she drank from the tampered bottles. The mother was still hospitalized after the delivery.

However, upon feeding the child, the caretakers soon noticed her severe reaction to the milk. They took her to the hospital the next day, where she tested positive for having ethylene glycol in her system. The chemical, found in automotive antifreeze, can cause damage to one’s brain, lungs, and kidneys. The injuries can also lead to organ failure and death, according to Medline Plus.

An investigation prompted by the South Fulton police soon pointed to Jack as the suspect, with an arrest warrant issued. While detained, Jack admitted to the crime. He also disclosed that he urged for the mother, who he met as his co-worker, to terminate the pregnancy.

The child did survive the poisoning, and is now three years old. Her biological father’s trial ended in a guilty conviction by the jury following testimonies from her family members. Medical experts also appeared on the stand to speak on the poisoning and how “easy” it was to commit. South Fulton police released a statement thanking the District Attorney Fani WIllis for “obtaining justice” on behalf of the child.

“A special thanks to Madam Fani Willis and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in obtaining justice for the victim and her mother,” the department wrote.

Jack received guilty verdicts on all charges, including a criminal attempt to commit murder and cruelty to children in the first degree. He will serve 40 of his 50-year prison sentence in custody.

