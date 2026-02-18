Man Sets Himself Ablaze During Domestic Dispute In NYC

An unidentified 27-year-old man was hospitalized after suffering extensive burns across his body when, according to police, he set himself on fire while arguing with a woman on a Manhattan street.

According to The New York Daily News, the incident took place in the Washington Heights section of New York City at around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 17. Officials have yet to identify the man.

The woman who was with him tried to put out the flames with her hands, which caused her to burn her hands.

The two were arguing near his car, located on Cabrini Blvd. near W. 177th St. The man poured the gasoline on his body mid-argument and then set himself on fire.

While the woman tried to put out the fire, the flames spread to the man’s car, igniting it.

Firefighters responded quickly. The man was taken downtown to Harlem Hospital; the woman was taken to nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia. The man and the woman, listed in stable condition, are expected to survive.

There were no reports of any arrests or charges filed.

PIX 11 reported that on February 9,two other people caught in a fire were injured the same neighborhood. One person was listed in critical condition, while the second victim had serious injuries and in stable condition.

This fire took place just before 12 a.m. on W 162 Street between Broadway and St. Nicholas Ave.

