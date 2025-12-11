News by Kandiss Edwards New Jersey House Fire Victim Dies Nearly 2 Weeks After Daughters Died Saving Him Frantz was rescued from the burning home by his daughters after a fire broke out on Nov. 27.







Frantz Fleury, the New Jersey man rescued from a Thanksgiving day house fire by his late daughters, died Monday, Dec. 8, from smoke inhalation. He was 78.

Frantz, who was in a wheelchair and suffered from dementia, was pulled from the house by his daughters. Frantzia Fleury, 49, and Pojanee “PJ” Fleury, 42, died after re-entering the home on Mosswood Avenue in Orange.

The sisters, both mothers to one child each, were pronounced dead at the scene after they failed to escape the blaze. Frantz was taken to a nearby hospital.

In their updated statement on GoFundMe, the family wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that yesterday, Frantz—Irmisse’s husband, father to Frantzia and PJ, grandfather to Genesis and Nathaniel, father-in-law to Joshua, and uncle to me and many of our cousins, passed away in the hospital. He is now at peace and reunited with his two beloved daughters.”

After his two daughters died saving him from a fire over Thanksgiving, their father, Frantz Fleury, has now passed away weeks later from his injuries 😔🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7rlY3DEs1X — The Culture Vibes (@theculturevibes) December 11, 2025

The fire started around 5 p.m. while the family was gathered for Thanksgiving. Seven other family members escaped without life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors, family, and friends praised the sisters’ courage. According to a family member, Frantzia was a Marine Corps veteran turned X-ray technician, while Pojanee was starting her own media company.

“They ran back in to save their father,” a resident told ABC7. “That is love in its purest form.” Added a cousin of the sisters, “These two women had big hearts. They were very deeply devoted to their families. And it’s just a tragedy.”

A funeral service for the three family members is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 12.

The family is close to meeting their goal of $60,000 to help pay for funeral costs and rebuilding the lost home. To donate, click here.

