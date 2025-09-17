News by Mitti Hicks Report Missing: DOJ Quietly Deletes Study Showing Domestic Terrorists Are Majority Right Wing When comparing the numbers, far-right extremists have killed over 520 people in at least 227 events. In the same period analyzed, far-left extremists committed 42 ideologically motivated attacks that killed 78 people.







Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk and unfounded claims that the left is responsible for inciting political violence, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) appears to have quietly removed the National Institute of Justice’s (NIJ) information online on how a majority of domestic terrorists consider themselves right-wing.

The study titled “What NIJ Research Tells US About Domestic Terrorism” is no longer on the DOJ website. It is, however, available on the Wayback Machine.

“Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist, violent extremism has increased in the United States,” the study reads. “In fact, the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism.”

NIJ Research on Domestic Terrorists

According to researchers, far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists since 1990. When comparing the numbers, far-right extremists have killed over 520 people in at least 227 events. In the same period analyzed, far-left extremists committed 42 ideologically motivated attacks that killed 78 people.

The NIJ has played a vital role in developing a comprehensive terrorism database to inform criminal justice responses to terrorism, address the risk of terrorism to potential targets, and examine the links between terrorism and other crimes, as well as the organizational and cultural dynamics of terrorism.

In 2012, the U.S. Congress requested that NIJ build on its focal points by funding research on domestic terrorism. In its study on white supremacy, the team examined the complex social-psychological processes involved with entering, mobilizing, and exiting white supremacy in the United States.

“A key organizing principle is that inherent differences between races and ethnicities position white and European ancestry above all others,” researchers noted. “Those interviewed were authoritarian, anti-liberal, or militant nationalists who had a general intolerance toward people of color.”

Researchers added, “They had used violence to achieve their goals and supported a race war to eradicate the world of nonwhite people.”

DOJ Targeting One Side of Political Violence

Kirk, a right-wing political commentator, was killed on Sept. 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. It was the first stop on his American Comeback Tour.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was charged with killing Kirk after allegedly confessing to his roommate and romantic partner that he shot him because he “had had enough” of Kirk’s “hatred.” While Robinson’s own political ideologies are unknown, he described his own father as a “pretty diehard MAGA member.”

Rather cool about what feels like a boiling political climate, President Donald Trump said during an appearance on Fox and Friends that he “couldn’t care less” about bringing people back together amid political division and tensions.

“The radicals on the left are the problem,” he stated. “They’re vicious, and they’re horrible, and they’re politically savvy.”

While Trump ordered American flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Kirk, many Americans have pointed out that Trump remained silent when Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in their home on June 14. Investigators believe it was a politically motivated homicide.

Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot in their home. Authorities believe it was by the same gunman. Both have recovered from their injuries.

Trump did not order that flags fly half-staff for the Hortmans.

RELATED CONTENT: ELEVATING YOUR EXCELLENCE: Jamauri Bogan Inspires As The Youngest Black Community Developer In Western Michigan