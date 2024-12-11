Uncategorized by Kandiss Edwards Suspected Shooter’s Capture Leads To Influx Of Online Merchandise Luigi Mangione merchandise is flooding online retail stores.







Luigi Mangione, the alleged shooter of the UnitedHealthcare CEO BrianThompson, was apprehended on Dec. 9. Since his arrest, the heinous nature of the crime has taken a back seat to the public’s fascination—and capitalism.

Online vendors have begun creating merchandise and taking advantage of the spectacle, according to Fast Company.

Manufacturers are merging the image of the popular Nintendo game character Luigi with messages supporting the suspected gunman. The internet’s fascination with the shooter and his distinct name has led to the creation of mugs, “Free Luigi” shirts, tote bags, and more.

While these items are acceptable on independent e-commerce sites, larger online retailers, like Amazon, are removing the merchandise.

The University of Pennsylvania graduate is suspected of walking up to Brian Thompson as the CEO was on his way to a board meeting and using a silenced weapon to kill the CEO.

Mangione was taken into police custody after evading law enforcement for five days.

He was later spotted at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s employee, which led the concerned citizen to call 911. Law enforcement claims that at the time of the arrest, Mangione possessed a weapon, fake identification, a silencer, foreign and American currency, and a manifesto. Mangione is charged with murder, forgery, and illegal weapons possession.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement praising law enforcement for their efforts to get the shooter off the streets:

“I’m deeply grateful to the men and women of law enforcement whose efforts to solve the horrific murder of Brian Thompson led to the arrest of a suspect in Pennsylvania. I am coordinating with the District Attorney’s Office and will sign a request for a governor’s warrant to ensure this individual is tried and held accountable. Public safety is my top priority and I’ll do everything in my power to keep the streets of New York safe.”

The suspect will be extradited to New York, the location of Thompson’s murder, within the next 30 days.

In a press conference, Thomas Dickey, attorney for Mangione, reminded the public that Americans are innocent until proven guilty.

If you’re an American, you believe in the American criminal justice system, you have to presume him to be innocent,” Dickey said. “None of us would want anything other than that if that were us in those shoes.”

