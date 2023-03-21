Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Nears Conclusion on Trump Investigation

As news continues to circulate around Donald Trump‘s felony indictment, a years-long investigation is reaching its conclusion.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has dedicated years examining the former President’s alleged dealings in a hush money scheme. Sources say this investigation is soon to be wrapped.

According to CNN, the investigation began during Trump’s presidency, under Manhattan’s former DA Cy Vance, and involves a $130,000 payment that was allegedly distributed by Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Reportedly, the transaction was made to buy the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels, pertaining to a prior affair between her and Trump. The payment arrangement reportedly took place only days before the 2016 presidential election.

The “leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.” Trump announced on social media on Saturday, referring to himself.

Investigating such cases is nothing new to Bragg, as he has worked on Trump-related cases prior to his Manhattan role, which included helping sue the Trump administration over 100 times and leading a team that sued the Donald J. Trump Foundation, causing the former president to pay out $2 million to multiple charities. Bragg also led suits dealing with other notable subjects, including producer Harvey Weinstein and his company.

The DA, who made history as the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office first Black district attorney, holds no fear against opposition, as his teen years consisted of being held at gunpoint by police numerous times.

“In addition to being the first Black district attorney, I think I’ll probably be the first district attorney who’s had police point a gun at him,” Bragg said following his election to the office. “I think I’ll be the first district attorney who’s had a homicide victim on his doorstop. I think I’ll be the first district attorney in Manhattan who’s had a semi-automatic weapon pointed at him. I think I’ll be the first district attorney in Manhattan who’s had a loved one reenter from incarceration and stay with him. And I’m going to govern from that perspective.”

Trump has called for protests from his supporters. His arrest would make him the first former president to be indicted in U.S. history.