Education by Kandiss Edwards Inside Manifest Destiny's Summer Showcase: Founder Mario Reyes On Empowering Atlanta Teens Through Art And Healing







On July 18, the nonprofit organization Manifest Destiny held its second Muses & Masterpieces Summer Internship showcase. For the program’s second year, Manifest Destiny partnered with Fulton County Arts and Culture to nurture the spirit and talent of 13 young Atlanta artists.

Founded by Mario and Chanel Reyes, Manifest Destiny promotes education, inspiration, and healing through the implementation of multiple programs, including a men’s mental health group, a mommy-and-me painting experience, and the Muses & Masterpieces Internship. Mario says the “goal is to bring art therapy to underserved kids in Atlanta” and help students commoditize their work and avoid exploitation. Mario spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE about his goal for the program and the overall mission of Manifest Destiny.

“We go everywhere from the root to the crown. I know teenagers may not understand that, so the goal for this internship is to sneak in the medicine with the candy. I wanted to really communicate to the kids that character is more important than accomplishment.”

When asked if he’d accomplished his goal, Mario believes he did.

“I think it came across very well, one of our members is on the spectrum. I got to watch the kids without us prompting them in a very, very sincere way, encouraging to the point where there was a healing that transpired.”

Educators spent two weeks teaching Atlanta teens how to harness their inner power and channel it into visual and lyrical art. Student pieces ranged from textile creations to acrylic and watercolor, and a combination of all three.

Spoken word instructor B-roc(k) says his goal was a simple one: “My goal is like any other goal, and that is to make them feel more confident in themselves than they did before they walked in,” B-roc(k) said.

Each child displayed their prowess in spoken word by producing poetry at the instruction of spoken word artist B-roc(k). At the Fulton Aviation Museum, the students shared their final art pieces and their inner thoughts and musings. The atmosphere was one of joy made evident by the claps, snaps, and stomps of the crowd.

Manifest Destiny has garnered large partnerships over the course of its work. BMW, Buckhead Art & Culture, and The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. While all donations, big and small, are accepted, Mario believes that pointing the organization to the needs of the community is just as important.

“You can give Manifest Destiny 100 thousand dollars. That’s cool. But I’d rather you say, ‘Hey, I know someplace. I know someone, I know a group, and this is where I want you to be.’ “For me, that’s the most rewarding.”

If you are interested in donating or volunteering with Manifest Destiny, visit the organization’s official website. Upcoming events include a back-to-school drive and the men’s mental health group, which meets twice a month.

