Manufacturing for the First-Ever Black-Owned Fleet of Self-Driving Pods Has Officially Begun

JéGO Technologies Inc., a Black-owned innovative tech firm based in Miami, Florida, is celebrating that they have officially begun the manufacturing process for their self-driving vehicles called JéGO Pods. To be released in late 2022, these pods will mobilize and facilitate health services such as flu testing, IV therapy, and more. In addition, they have entered the Metaverse.

The Metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. Interested individuals can easily experience this by using virtual and augmented reality headsets.

JéGO Technologies Inc. steers away from a myopic view of traditional tech but instead aims to build an ecosystem that benefits communities. In fact, the company has really put its best foot forward in pioneering the next generation of automation.

As a civic tech company, its mission is to connect economies as well as enable them to thrive; to invite the public on a journey with them by using Augmented Reality. In the Metaverse, participants will be able to experience what it will be like to be inside or next to the JéGO Pods before their launch. Users have the opportunity to sign up on the JéGO Augmented Reality APP which launches this month.

Another exciting reveal is the JéGO Pods Non-Fungible Token (NFT) which will also be made available this month through OpenSea, which is the largest platform for NFTs.

JèGO is definitely one of the companies disrupting the norms in technology and commerce, placing them as one of the top startups to watch out for in 2022. The company has even has been able to garner traction with pre-orders, strategic partnerships, and secured capital from angel investors. After going through a rigorous due diligence process, the public can now invest in the company through Start Engine for a limited time.

The JéGO Pods and NFT couldn’t have come at a more opportune time, placing themselves right at the center as pioneers in innovation and technology. The team at JéGO is pleased to collaborate and bring communities more clean and sustainable solutions to everyday problems and that is commerce on the go!

How to become an investor:

To invest now to own a piece of JéGO and become a part of the brand’s fast-growing community, visit www.startengine.com/jego

Also, be sure to follow the brand on Instagram @JegoTechnologies and Twitter @JeGOPods

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.