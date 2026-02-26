Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Marathon Burger Expands To Long Beach "Long Beach has been the easiest city to work with when it comes to opening one of our restaurants,” Blacc Sam, Nipsey Hussle's brother said. “I have to thank the Broadus family, who invested with us in this specific location.







Marathon Burger is opening another restaurant in Long Beach in March.

The restaurant, run by “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, the brother of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, is expanding the brand’s reach by partnering with the Broadus family. The Broadus family is led by hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, in his hometown of Long Beach, California.

The eatery’s social media account posted that the new location will open on March 1.

Longbeachize reported that Blacc Sam attended this week’s State of the City with Snoop’s son, Cordell, to let people know when the restaurant was opening its doors.

“Long Beach has been the easiest city to work with when it comes to opening one of our restaurants,” Blacc Sam stated at the event. “I have to thank the Broadus family, who invested with us in this specific location. We are appreciative and honored to be opening March 1.”

According to AfroTech, the Marathon Burger opened as a pop-up in Los Angeles two years ago. Since its debut, it has opened locations on Melrose Avenue, in Venice Beach, and in Canoga Park.

The restaurant is an extension of The Marathon brand that was started by Nipsey before he was killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was murdered on March 31, 2019, when Eric R. Holder Jr. confronted him on that fateful day. The two had known each other for years when they were members of the Rollin’ 60s in South Los Angeles.

Holder was sentenced to 60 years to life after being found guilty of first-degree murder, 25 years to life for the murder, 25 more for a firearm sentencing enhancement, and 10 years for assault with a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently.

