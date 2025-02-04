Marcus Jordan Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Fleeing Police In Florida

The son of basketball’s G.O.A.T., Michael Jordan, has been arrested in Florida on several charges after his vehicle was stuck on some train tracks after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop.

According to WESH, Marcus Jordan was arrested by the Maitland Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and charged with cocaine possession, resisting arrest, and DUI property damage or personal injury. He was taken to Orange County Jail in Orlando, where he was booked.

An arrest warrant reveals that Jordan was taken in after he fled a traffic stop initiated by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Police officers noticed headlights from Jordan’s Lamborghini on the train tracks. The vehicle wasn’t moving, and a train was heading his way on the tracks about 10 minutes away. When officers reached out to him, he asked them to help get the SUV off the tracks after making “a wrong turn.”

While speaking to Jordan, an officer noticed his speech was allegedly slurred, with the smell of alcohol; he also had bloodshot eyes and didn’t seem to know where he was. After admitting to having a few drinks, he was asked to take some field sobriety tests. After doing so, officers placed him under arrest for driving under the influence. Officers discovered a “clear plastic baggie with a white powdery substance” in Jordan’s pocket when they searched him. It later tested positive for cocaine.

According to the police reports, Marcus was not cooperative with the officers while being detained. He pulled away on his way to the patrol vehicle, refusing to get inside and sticking his leg out to prevent the police officers from closing the door. While taking him to the Orange County DUI Center, he “was singing the entire way to the DUI Center, and his speech was slurred.”

Jordan posted bond on Tuesday morning and was released just before noon.

