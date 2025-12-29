Entertainment by Jeroslyn JoVonn All I Want Is Records: Mariah Carey’s Christmas Classic Makes ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 History "All I Want for Christmas Is You" remains an unstoppable yuletide force more than 30 years after its release.







Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the gift that keeps on giving. This time it has helped the Grammy-winning singer reach a set of milestones on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

With the 2025 holiday season in full effect, Carey’s signature 1994 Christmas classic is once again leading Billboard’s ranking of the most-played songs nationwide. With its latest climb to No. 1, Carey has now logged 100 total weeks atop the Hot 100—the second-highest total in history behind The Beatles, and the most ever for a female artist or solo performer, Forbes reports.

Within the next month, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” will have spent more time at No. 1 than any of Carey’s other hits. The holiday classic has notched its twenty-first week at the top of the Hot 100, marking another first in her career.

After hitting 20 weeks at No. 1, Carey’s holiday classic surpassed both Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which had previously shared the record after each spending 19 weeks at the top. Among all artists in Hot 100 history, Carey stands far ahead when it comes to total weeks spent at No. 1—a lead she’s held for years.

Elvis Presley follows with 79 weeks, while Rihanna, The Beatles, and Drake round out the top five with 60, 59, and 56 weeks at the summit, respectively.

So far this holiday season, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has ruled the Hot 100 for three straight weeks. The holiday classic is one of three Carey singles to enjoy double-digit weeks at No. 1. “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men and “We Belong Together” topped the chart for 16 and 14 weeks, respectively. Her early ’90s hits, “Fantasy” and “Dreamlover” each spent eight weeks in the No. 1 spot.

