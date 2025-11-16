Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mariah Carey’s Daughter Says She Only Has One Brother From Dad Nick Cannon, Father of 12 The 14-year-old spoke on why she mainly considers her twin to be her only brother.







Mariah Carey’s daughter, Monroe Cannon, has her own take on her blended family.

The 14-year-old took to Instagram to share more insight on her family dynamics. She told her followers that she only has one brother, twin Moroccan Cannon, that she formally recognizes from her dad, Nick Cannon.

“Clearing something up guys,” she began, according to People. “i only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon. i do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!”

Cannon, on the other hand, has 12 children with multiple women, leaving Monroe and Morrocan with several half-siblings. While the teenager did note the other kids, she also mentioned that they are way younger than her.

Despite his busy co-parenting schedule, Cannon keeps a close relationship with his eldest two children. His ex-wife, Carey, birthed the twins in 2011 before Cannon filed for divorce in 2014.

He fathered a third child, Golden Cannon, with model Brittany Bell, in 2017. The 45-year-old went on to have two more with Bell. He had two other children with Alyssa Scott, including Zen Cannon, who died at 5 months from brain cancer in 2021.

Cannon went on to grow his legacy with several other children. However, he still looks to his first set of twins to keep him grounded.

“My daughter, really, she’s so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years,” he previously told the news outlet about his relationship with Monroe. “I got a lot of therapists, but she’s probably my best therapist.”

“She keeps me in check. She’s so pure and honest. […] She’s my oldest child. Even though they’re twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She’s helped me keep it strong.”

As for he and their superstar mom, that relationship remains under wraps. While Carey opts to not speak on her ex-husband and children’s father, her daughter is alluding to her own thoughts surrounding his vast parentage.

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Is ‘Not Done’ Having Children