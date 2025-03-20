Nick Cannon Is ‘Not Done’ Having Children

Multi-entertainer Nick Cannon recently admitted that he may not be done with fathering more children, on a recent podcast episode.

On an episode of We Playin’ Spades featuring “Pivot” podcast hosts, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder that was released March 17, Cannon revealed that he may not be ready to stop populating the world with more children. The Daily Cannon Show host already has 12 children with six different women: Moroccan, Monroe, Golden, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Zen, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin, and Halo.

When questioned about having another child, and he quickly stated that he was “leaving it up to the Lord.”

The guests on the podcast know a thing or two about not having children, as both Clark and Crowder confessed to having vasectomies to stop the chance of impregnating any more women. It was suggested to Cannon that the entertainer “needs to go think about” getting one after stating that he’s not done with his baby-making ways.

Cannon laughed and stated that the conversation felt like an “intervention.” But, he did admit that getting one “may be the responsible thing to do” but didn’t seem to be committed to getting one done. But he’s “not done.”

“I’m feeling judged,” the former Wild ‘N Out host said, laughing.

Last summer, Cannon revealed that due to the value of his, let’s say, private parts, he got them insured for $10 million.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest,” Cannon said in a written statement. “But I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids. Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!”

Now, he proudly claims to have the most valuable balls.

