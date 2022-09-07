Mariah Carey Has ‘The Best Time’ at Amusement Park With Twins Amid Nick Cannon’s 10th Baby Announcement

As Nick Cannon prepares to welcome his 10th child, the superstar mother of his eldest two kids took “dem babies” to the amusement park.

Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo from her trip to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio.

“Had the best time at @cedarpoint! Never again with the heels though!” Carey captioned her Instagram post.

The slide included two photos of the Grammy award-winning singer smiling alongside her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in front of a giant roller coaster. One photo was taken during the day and one at night, highlighting how much fun Mimi and her two little ones had at the park.

Fans flooded Carey’s comments sharing their reactions to the iconic soul diva enjoying the amusement park like regular folks.

“Imagine being on that roller coaster and seeing Mariah… I’d scream Fantasy the whole ride,” one fan said.

Another noted how much of a “legend” Carey is for walking around the amusement park in her signature stiletto heels. One Instagram user highlighted Carey’s change in attire between the two photos.

“It’s you having a wardrobe change at the park,” they wrote.

Carey’s amusement park trip comes amid Nick Cannon’s announcement of yet another pregnancy. His 10th child is with Brittany Bell, who will soon share three children with the Wild N’ Out creator.

The 41-year-old Ncredible CEO shares twins, Monroe and Morrocan, with Carey, son; Golden Sagon, and daughter, Powerful Queen, with Bell; and twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Cannon welcomed son, Zen, with model, Alyssa Scott, in June 2021. The baby died in December 2021 from brain cancer. In June, Cannon welcomed son, Legendary Love, with model and new Selling Sunset star Bri Tiesi.