Marjorie Taylor Greene: Federal Workers ‘Do Not Deserve Their Jobs’

During a Feb. 25 committee meeting, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke out against federal employees protesting mass firings, claiming they “do not deserve their jobs.”

In a video circulating on social media, Greene openly suggested that the protesting outside of Capitol Hill and cities nationwide should stop because their jobs aren’t real.

“You can protest all you want outside of departments of this government, you can protest all you want, but the American people disagree with you. You’re protecting the bureaucracy. The bureaucracy is not a business,” the loyal ally of President Donald Trump said.

“Those are not real jobs producing federal revenue, by the way. They’re consuming taxpayer dollars. Those jobs are paid for by the American tax people, who work real jobs, earn real income, pay federal taxes, and then pay these federal employees. Federal employees do not deserve their jobs. Federal employees do not deserve their paychecks. And these are jobs that can be fired at will.”

Under Trump’s leadership and advisement of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), thousands of federal employees have been given the pink slip as the duo prepares agency leaders for “large-scale reductions in force” and a freeze in trillions of dollars in federal grant funds.

Greene has come under attack for recently purchasing Tesla stock, the electric car owned by Musk, while serving in the committee that oversees DOGE’s work.

Shortly after her comments went viral, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) deflated Greene’s rhetoric with statistics.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene believes 6,008 of her constituents are unworthy of a job or a paycheck because they work for the federal government,” Escobar wrote on X. “To quote her favorite person: SAD!”

According to the Georgia Sun, as of January 2025, Georgia employed close to 79,686 non-military federal workers.

Of the thousands of federal workers laid off without cause, the White House provided a “deferred resignation” offer in exchange for financial incentives, including months of paid leave for those that chose to leave by Feb. 6.

Weeks later, data from the Office of Personnel Management revealed that close to 75,000 federal employees, from departments like USAID, the Departments of Education, Labor, and Human Services, Agriculture and Homeland Security, accepted the offer.

Greene, who, again, in a member of Congress, has a history of bashing the federal government.

In November 2024, during an interview with Fox News, she said America has been “really spoiled for a long time,” claiming that the federal government is one of the worst abusers of wasting America’s tax dollars.

