Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Americans 'Spoiled,' Threatens To Defund NPR Greene, who will lead the subcommittee connected to the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, said she's coming for NPR, organizations that fund 'toilets in Africa,' 'sex apps in Malaysia,' sanctuary cities, and the Pentagon.







Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is already detailing who will likely be her first targets for investigation and defunding. Greene, who will lead the subcommittee connected to the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, said she’s coming for NPR, organizations that fund “toilets in Africa,” “sex apps in Malaysia,” sanctuary cities, and the Pentagon.

“I want to talk to the people at the Pentagon and ask them why they can’t find billions of dollars every single year and why they fail their audit,” she said.

DOGE was created to find and eradicate wasteful spending. Greene promises a “deep dive” into every government department and program.

“We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda. We’ll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa,” she told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

During the interview, Greene said America has been “really spoiled for a long time,” claiming that the federal government is one of the worst abusers of wasting America’s tax dollars.

Greene Promises To Look Into Sanctuary Cities and the Pentagon

One of Greene’s priorities will be investigating “sanctuary cities,” or places with policies that protect immigrants.

“I’d like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they’re going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities,” Greene said.

She made it clear that these places would lose federal funding if the committee found out that cities or states were allocating resources or even police officers to “protect illegal criminal aliens.”

As she discussed ways to cut the federal budget, Greene said the way to do it is by cutting “programs, contracts, employees, grant programs, you name it, that are failing the American people and not serving the American people’s interests.”

