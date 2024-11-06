North Carolina Celebrates as Mark Robinson Loses Governor Race To AG Josh Stein

North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson lost the governor race to Attorney General Josh Stein and residents couldn’t be happier, WBTV-3 reports.

The race was one of the earliest called during the 2024 election night coverage.

While Robinson’s campaign officials were seemingly optimistic, with signs from early voting and internal polling stalled thoughts of defeat. However, the controversial politician, who based his campaign on Neo-Nazi, pro-slavery, and anti-abortion ideology, conceded shortly after 9 p.m.

“I’m not sad. I wanted this for the people of North Carolina, not for me. I wanted it for them,” Robinson said to a room of supporters. “I wanted to take their issues before the folks of NC and really have those issues addressed. Not for the purposes of climbing the political ladder but for the purposes of fighting for the people of the state that I love.”

“Historically, North Carolina is one of the hardest states in the nation to poll,” campaign advisor Matt Hurley said. “The polls have been historically wrong in this race, dramatically. Go back and look at Forest/Cooper in 2020, the polls were dramatically, dramatically wrong in that election as well.”

However, Robinson trailed Stein in double digits for weeks following the bombshell report of him having ties to pornographic websites, including one where he was seen labeling himself as a “Black Nazi.”

Social media celebrated Robinson’s defeat.

“After all that tap dancing and boot licking, Mark Robinson lost,” @mondycarrington wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stein, who will be North Carolina’s first Jewish governor, will take over from popular Democratic governor Roy Cooper, who served two terms and was a favorite for a running mate selection for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Other social media users congratulated Cooper on a job well done and celebrated that he didn’t have to turn his seat over to Robinson. “I’ll miss Roy Cooper as governor, but I’m just happy that psycho Mark Robinson didn’t win,” @its_ashley_xoxo said.

I’ll miss Roy Cooper as governor but I’m just happy that psycho Mark Robinson didn’t win — Ash✨ (@its_ashley_xoxo) November 6, 2024

One of the biggest hot takes on the app was seeing how North Carolina presented a Democratic sweep in other elections outside of the presidential race as Donald Trump won the state.

John Pavlovitz, author of “If God is Love, Don’t Be a Jerk,” perhaps said it best.

North Carolinians rejected Mark Robinson for Governor but chose Donald Trump as President, which shows that they will embrace a monster if he's the right color. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 6, 2024

According to NPR, Stein has strong ties to the Tar Heel state. Prior to serving as the state’s attorney general, he was in the state Senate. His father co-founded the state’s first integrated law firm.