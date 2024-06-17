Marlon Wayans Responds To ‘Hate Mongers’ Who Unfollowed Him After Celebrating Pride Month, ‘If I Lost You… GOOD’

Marlon Wayans is celebrating Pride Month through a photoshoot done in honor of his transgender son, Kai, and is barking back at the “hateful” people who took issue with his stance.

The actor/comedian took to Instagram on June 14 to share images from a recent photo shoot he did in honor of Pride Month. Sporting silver pants, white Nikes with silver bubbled laces, and a Pride flag, Wayans made it clear what the message of the photo was meant to convey.

While Wayans is “STRAIGHT… well, according to my child CISGENDER male,” he wrote in his caption, the White Chicks star just wanted to express his “love and support my peoples.”

Soon after sharing his Pride Month post, Wayans returned with another photo from the shoot that seemingly responded to the criticism he started to receive from some of his followers who took issue with the comedian showing support to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Yeah and just for the HATE MONGERS … I’m posting ANOTHER,” he wrote in his caption.

The Scary Movie star went on to explain his reasoning in publicly supporting Pride Month as a nod to child who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He also appeared to address the people who unfollowed him as a result of his Pride post.

“As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero fu*ks what people think,” Wayans quipped.

“If i lost you… GOOD! Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day. HAPPY PRIDE to all my friends, fam, fans and loved ones. I am happy you’re happy… period.”

But Wayans wasn’t done. Once the actor and standup comic started to see a drop in followers and experience homophobic backlash, he shared more images from the photo shoot, which showed him wearing a rainbow face mask along with Pride pins that read “Love Wins” and more.

“You mad?! 😡 I can do this shit ALL DAY… but instead I think I’ll do it ALL MONTH. HAPPY PRIDE 🌈💕,” he wrote. “Love and Laughter will always drown hate.”

“Do i look like I really give a f**k?! Happy PRIDE month,” he continued in a follow-up post. “Especially to all the hateful dudes out there mad because I’m supporting family and friends.”

“For people to be that homophobic wreaks of repressed feelings/desires. Bruh, don’t live like that. Come on out. Be you. That’s what PRIDE is all about… acceptance. I swear i got soooo many more pics,” he added.

Wayans also made sure to promote his latest comedy special Good Grief in each of his captions. He shared a screenshot in a separate post of an explicit comment he wrote in response to one critic who told him that he “failed as a father.”

“I’m not regular… don’t come for me. Just quietly unfollow and fu*k off,” Wayans exclaimed. “I will make you question your life and its pitiful existence. On my platform i support what the f*ck I choose. Di*kheads like this try to bully and I’m not that guy. And again…”

The Sextuplets star’s Pride Month rant comes months after a November 2023 appearance on The Breakfast Club where he announced his son’s transition.

“I have a daughter that transitioned into a son,” he said. “My daughter Amai is now Kai,” he shared.

Amazing!



Being a good parent is of utmost importance. Being a good parent to a transgender son or daughter is equally important.



This is such touching commentary by Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans.



You may know Wayans from “White Chicks,” “Scary Movie,” or “Marlon.”



He just… pic.twitter.com/CVTmwArIls — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 14, 2023

