Marsai Martin Curates a Holiday Gift Guide on Amazon Lifestyle

Actress and producer Marsai Martin is helping to spread some holiday cheer by unveiling her personally curated gift guide for Amazon Lifestyle.

On Tuesday, Marsai’s holiday gift guide was released. It features trendy products across a variety of categories. The 17-year-old Black-ish star handpicked the items, which vary from resourceful kitchen tools and home finds to interesting snacks and tech necessities.

“When curating my gift guide I want to make sure I included items for everyone,” Marsai said. “From the chef, the fashionista, the homebody, to the wellness and beauty lover. There’s something for everyone at Amazon Lifestyle and I wanted my gift guide to help make holiday shopping as easy as possible!”

The holiday gift guide also includes wellness essentials and stylish accessories including a hair-and-skin-saving silk pillowcase, a luxe Chrismukkah candle, and an assortment of tropical teas.

In 2019, the Little star and producer made history as the youngest person to ever produce their own film. With leading her own production company and attending school, the booked and busy actress added some gifts for professionals who are often on the go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin)

The Glass Cup Mug is perfect for those prepping breakfast bowls for a grab-and-go type of morning. At a time when many are placing more importance into their overall health, Marsai added items like a portable humidifier to help consumers purify the no matter where they are.

“I try to give personalized gifts because they are unique and fun to create,” she tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “It’s not always the material things that matter.”

While Christmas shopping, Marsai hopes to send the message of valuing time spent with loved ones over material things.

“Just being able to spend time with family is one of the best gifts that anybody can give me or that I can gift to anybody else,” she said.

The full list includes 19 affordable items ranging in price from $11.99 to $84.99.