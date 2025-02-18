Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Marshawn Lynch And Sen. Cory Booker Explore NIL’s Impact On College Athletes In New Documentary A new documentary with Marshawn Lynch and Sen. Cory Booker explores the impact NIL deals have on college sports.







NFL champion Marshawn Lynch and Sen. Cory Booker appear in a new documentary in which they share their perspectives on how the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules are reshaping young athletes’ careers and revolutionizing college sports.

Blue Chippers: Next Man Up is a groundbreaking documentary that delves into the shifting landscape of college football and the emergence of its future stars securing their financial futures through NIL deals. Created by twin brothers and former football players Preston and Derek Dark of Dark Films, the film follows the journey of rising football talent and offers an inside look at their daily lives, their intense training, and the immense pressure they face from coaches, fans, and the media—all while navigating the complexities of the NIL era.

With their focus on pro sports, college athletes are also navigating new territory as entrepreneurs, where they now have the power to leverage their personal brands in ways no generation before them ever has.

“We wanted to explore not just the athleticism, but the full picture of what it means to be a young, rising star in college football today,” Preston and Derek Dark said in a press release. “With the insight and stories shared by Marshawn and Senator Booker, Blue Chippers: Next Man Up highlights the ways in which NIL is changing the game for these athletes—both on the field and off.”

Lynch, celebrated for his unfiltered takes and unapologetic presence both on and off the field, draws from his experience as a former pro athlete to dissect the business of football and the significance of owning one’s narrative. He shares his unique perspective on how NIL empowers athletes to take charge of their brand and financial future, shaping their careers beyond the game.

Sen. Cory Booker brings his passionate advocacy for athletes’ rights and college sports reform when examining the far-reaching impact of NIL rules. As a politician, he provides insight into how legislation has empowered young athletes, emphasizing how these changes are not only transforming players’ opportunities but also redefining the future of collegiate athletics.

Lynch and Booker are joined by coaches, industry experts, and athletes who weigh in on the shifting landscape of recruitment, training, and team-building. Together, they explore how NIL has reshaped expectations for young athletes, influencing their career paths and the future of college sports.

Blue Chippers: Next Man Up is now streaming on Amazon, Apple, and Google. The documentary serves as a resource for sports fans, aspiring athletes, parents, and anyone interested in the evolving intersection of business, sports, and college athletics.

