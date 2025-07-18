News by Kandiss Edwards MARTA CEO Resigns Due To Immigration Complications Marta CEO, Collie Greenwood, is taking an early retirement, as the Canadian national's US work permit is set to expire July 18.







CEO of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, Collie Greenwood, is stepping down due to immigration issues.

Greenwood announced his decision July 17. The CEO cites personal and immigration issues. Greenwood is a Canadian national whose employment in the US required a work permit. Consequently, MARTA Board members revealed July 18, that his employment authorization had expired.

“Mr. Greenwood is a Canadian citizen and was recently notified that his Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) is forthcoming after the expiration of his Employment Authorization Document (EAD or work permit) this summer. Upon expiration of his work permit on June 18, 2025, and out of an abundance of caution, Mr. Greenwood ceased working,” MARTA representatives wrote in a statement.

In the statement, the former MARTA CEO further explained his decision. Additionally, he thanked the MARTA team for its commitment to the city and support during his tenure.

“My wife and I have decided this is a good opportunity to take an early retirement and spend more time with our family and friends. I do want to thank the board, the executive leadership team, and everyone at MARTA for their support and their continued work to improve and grow transit service in this region,” Greenwood said.

Board Chair Jennifer Ide spoke about Greenwood’s accomplishments and longtime service.

“Collie came to MARTA with a tremendous knowledge of transit and an innovative mind and has led the Authority through some challenges and great successes,” said Ide. “My fellow board members and I are thankful for his leadership and wish him and his family the best.”

Mayor Andre Dickens praised Greenwood’s service, calling it “essential” to Atlanta’s goals for equity, economic mobility, and sustainability.

Greenwood was appointed permanent CEO in late 2022. Shortly after, MARTA launched its large infrastructure plans. The plans included bus rapid transit routes, station renovations, and a full-scale bus redesign. The move comes as MARTA prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and continues a $2.7 billion transit expansion.

Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen has been named interim GM and CEO as MARTA begins its search for permanent leadership.

