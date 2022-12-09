Martell Cognac Taps Black Designer for One-of-a-Kind Sneaker Designs Using Brainwave Technology

Martell, the oldest of the great Cognac houses, is proud to announce “The Martell Sneaker Atelier,” a holiday experience that draws inspiration from a French tradition that encourages placing shoes by the fireplace to be filled with gifts by morning.

Blending tradition with modern-day sneaker culture and high fashion, a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Fe, founder of womenswear brand Fe Noel and CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund recipient, will introduce brainwave technology to inform one-of-a-kind sneaker designs as unique as the individual.

As a brand committed to forward-motion and reinvention, Martell Cognac keeps its legacy fresh by partnering with cultural architects and multifaceted minds like Fe to twist tradition in elegantly modern yet unexpected ways. A mainstay in New York culture widely remembered for her historic role in conceptualizing NBA All-Star LeBron James’ first all-female designed sneaker–Fe is no newcomer to the realm of bold design and set to “make waves” this season. Together, Martell and Fe are embarking on another first: redefining personalized footwear.

“I truly believe that fashion is a language of cultural self-expression and individuality. It’s a way to communicate who you are and where you’ve come from,” said Fe.

“With this collaboration, my main objective is for people to feel good in their own skin by embracing their most precious memories and unapologetically celebrating their inner “Standout Swift” with wearable art.”

Since the founding of Martell, the cognac producer has been pushing the boundaries of innovation, as embodied by a category first: Martell Blue Swift. As the first cognac house to ship its barrels to America in 1793, Martell Blue Swift is a celebration of the brand’s historic ties with the U.S., made of V.S.O.P cognac matured in French oak casks and finished in American whiskey barrels.

“Like the ‘Swift’ that adorns each bottle, Martell Blue Swift is crafted for those who soar higher, those who – like Fe Noel – are boldly redefining convention,” says Charlotte Raux, Senior Brand Manager, Martell Cognac at Pernod Ricard USA. “Fe has mastered the ability to bottle up culture with her fashion, making her the perfect creative partner for a holiday experience that marries technology with design for the ultimate gift of self-expression.”

Just in time for the holidays, Martell invites consumers to experience “The Martell Sneaker Atelier,” a one-day only consumer event on Dec. 14, 2022, at SNS New York, located in the heart of the Meatpacking District, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. Attendees 21 and over can sip festive Martell Blue Swift cocktails and while time permits, enjoy a complimentary sneaker cleaning from Jason Markk, pioneer and most-trusted name in premium shoe care.

Brainwave sensing headsets will interpret positive holiday memories into vibrant patterns incorporating Fe’s signature color palettes before translated into truly unique sneaker designs. Each sneaker will be hand painted live on-site and receive a finishing touch by Fe, custom gold charms designed in collaboration with New York-based jewelry artist Johnny Nelson.

Consumers are encouraged to sign up at https://themartellsneakeratelier.rsvpify.com and arrive early, as well as bring a pair of blank-canvas, white, leather sneakers. A selection of new sneaker options from SNS will also be available for purchase onsite.

To learn more about Martell Cognac, visit https://www.martell.com/en-us or follow at @martellusa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.