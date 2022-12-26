Martha’s Table Names Community Champion as President and CEO

Martha’s Table announced the Board of Directors’ unanimous decision to appoint Tiffany Williams as its new President and CEO following an extensive national search.

Williams brings more than 25 years of experience as a dynamic education and nonprofit leader; she has held key leadership roles at Martha’s Table for eight years, most recently as the interim chief executive officer. As head of programs, she was the chief architect of the design and growth of Martha’s Table’s offerings, which include high-quality education, healthy food, and family supports.

“Tiffany has a rare and unique combination of skills in executive management, governance, and operations; the board enthusiastically supports her as our new leader,” said Ken Bacon, co-chair of search committee and incoming Board Chair. “Our search process was informed by community input, and her exemplary record as a collaborator and bridge-builder with our neighbors and staff has been evident since her early tenure at Martha’s Table. She was our singular choice from a pool of 200 exceptional candidates from across the country.”

For over 40 years, Martha’s Table has supported strong children, strong families, and strong communities by increasing access to quality education, health and wellness, and family resources. Notably, Williams served as an integral member of the leadership team that laid the foundation for meaningful community relationships in advance of Martha’s Table’s relocation from 14th Street to its Ward 8 headquarters and community hub in 2018.

“I am honored to lead Martha’s Table at this pivotal time in our history; it has been humbling to be part of the evolution from our days as a food security and child care provider to truly becoming a place-based, community-led organization,” said Williams.

“I am proud to continue to advance this important work alongside our neighbors and our team to co-create a future where everyone realizes their highest aspirations.”

Martha’s Table recently expanded its programs with a focus on long-term economic mobility, including pioneering a direct cash assistance program for mothers and families and a $100,000 Community Impact Fund to build the capacity of grassroots nonprofits in Ward 8. The organization has also launched emotional wellness programs that have served 400 community members in the first year.

“As the community voice on the search committee, I could not be more ecstatic about Tiffany’s selection; she was demonstrably the best candidate for this role,” said Lamont Michell, Chair of Anacostia Coordinating Council and a newly appointed Martha’s Table Board Member. “She is a quiet giant and visionary. Tiffany and her team have been steadfast in centering the needs and aspirations of the community, prioritizing equity, building generational wealth, and providing mental health services with compassion and without stigma.”

The search was led in partnership with Good Insight, an executive search firm based in Washington, D.C.

Martha’s Table is a nationally recognized community institution that is advancing a bold model of self-determination charted by insights from community members, having recently expanded its offerings to include workforce development as well as signature programs Parent University, District Dads and Baby & Me Early Parenting. To learn more, visit MarthasTable.org.