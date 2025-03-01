Sports by Daniel Johnson Martin Mayhew, Washington Commanders Scouting Exec, Announces Retirement Mayhew has spent 26 years in the front offices of various NFL teams.







Martin Mayhew, the Washington Commanders’ Senior Personnel Executive and Advisor to the GM, will retire this off-season instead of returning to the role he played last season, crafting a historically great draft class for the franchise in the process.

According to a Washington Commanders NFL media report, General Manager Adam Peters said during his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine that the opportunity to work alongside Mayhew was one of the biggest reasons he was excited to take the position with the Commanders.

“When I got here, he was one of the first people I really wanted to keep and work with,” Peters said. “I was lucky enough that he wanted to stay, and we couldn’t have done what we did last year without him.”

Currently, Peters indicated, the Commanders don’t have any plans to replace Mayhew with a new hire.

Mayhew, who spent 26 years in the front offices of various NFL teams, preceded Peters in the role of GM at Washington in 2021, one of five Black GM’s in the league at the time.

Mayhew provided guidance on the 2024 draft class, which featured rookie sensation Jayden Daniels as well as other key contributors Mike Sainristil, Johnny Newton, Brandon Coleman, and Ben Sinnott.

According to NFL.com, Washington’s 2024 class received the best grade in the NFL because the rookies selected by the team in that draft class helped the Commanders to their best finish since 1991.

“He was instrumental in everything we did in terms of the draft and free agency,” Peters said of Mayhew. “He made a lot of big deals in free agency. He’s a great friend, great confidant and a great person.”

Mayhew and Peters worked together when both were in the front office of the San Francisco 49ers between 2017-2018, but Mayhew’s time with the Detroit Lions may be his most impressive work.

Mayhew is credited with selecting probable future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford, and defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh and Ezekiel Ansah. While with Detroit, Suh was named Rookie of the Year in 2010 and was also a three-time First All-Pro selection.

Mayhew also played for the team in Washington between 1989 and 1992, at that time it was named after a derogatory term for Native Americans, he started at cornerback for the team in Super Bowl 26, which they won 37-24 against the team that originally drafted Mayhew, in the 10th round in 1988, the Buffalo Bills.

“Just wanted to thank him for all he’s given to this franchise and this league. He will be missed…He’s a true Commander,” Peters said.

