Balenciaga store in SoHo, Manhattan, NYC (Photo Credit: Wikimedia) Fashion & Beauty by Selena Hill Black British Designer Martine Rose Makes History As Balenciaga’s New Creative Director The British-Jamaican designer’s appointment signals Kering’s renewed investment in cultural relevance, younger consumers, and the power of diverse leadership.







Martine Rose is taking her independent fashion vision to one of the world’s most recognizable luxury brands.

The British-Jamaican designer has been named creative director of Balenciaga, making her the first woman to lead the brand creatively in its 109-year history and only the second Black woman to head a major European luxury fashion house, following Grace Wales Bonner’s appointment at Hermès.

Kering, Balenciaga’s parent company, announced the appointment on Nov. 6, with Rose scheduled to begin her Paris-based role Nov. 16. She succeeds Pierpaolo Piccioli, whose departure was announced after approximately 16 months leading the French luxury house.

“It is a true privilege to be appointed Creative Director of Balenciaga, a House with an extraordinary heritage and a fearless creative spirit,” Rose said in a statement. “Balenciaga has been shaped by remarkable creative talents before me. I am committed to honoring this legacy and look forward to creating the next chapter in this rich and beautiful story.”

The appointment represents a significant milestone for Rose, who launched her independent fashion label in London in 2007. Over nearly two decades, she has built an internationally recognized brand by drawing inspiration from British streetwear, football culture, music, and underground fashion communities. Her business has also attracted major industry partnerships, including collaborations with Nike, Supreme, and Clarks. Rose previously worked with Balenciaga between 2015 and 2018 as a menswear consultant under former creative director Demna. Her return places her in charge of the entire creative direction of the fashion house, including menswear and womenswear.

For Kering CEO Luca de Meo, the appointment is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the company’s luxury portfolio through creative leadership changes and renewed cultural relevance.

“Balenciaga has always been a House of radical creativity, challenging conventions and redefining the boundaries of fashion. Martine Rose embodies this spirit with a fresh, fearless and deeply contemporary vision,” de Meo said in a statement.

Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta, reported 2025 revenue of 14.7 billion euros, according to the company. Rose’s appointment gives the designer an opportunity to bring her independent creative vision to a global luxury platform while giving Kering a new opportunity to build Balenciaga’s cultural and commercial momentum.

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