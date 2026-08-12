Monica Ephraim Receives Historic Promotion To Colonel In Augusta, Georgia County

Monica Ephraim is set to make history in Augusta, Georgia, as the first Black woman to become a colonel in the Richmond County Marshal’s Office, WJBF reports.

Ephraim, who has spent 22 years in law enforcement, will officially be promoted during a ceremony in September, according to the local news outlet. She currently serves as a lieutenant in the agency’s Community Services and Training Division.

The promotion marks another milestone in a career that has taken Ephraim through several law enforcement agencies across Georgia.

Before joining the Richmond County Marshal’s Office, Ephraim worked for the Albany Police Department. She later served with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, according to the outlet.

Her work has also earned recognition beyond the agency.

Ephraim was recently named the Richmond County Marshal’s Office Administration Deputy of the Year. She was also recognized as a 2026 Augusta National Hometown Hero, an honor highlighting her service to the Augusta community.

Her promotion is particularly notable as women remain underrepresented in law enforcement leadership nationwide. Women accounted for about 14% of full-time sworn officers and 11% of first-line supervisors at local police departments in 2020, according to the latest personnel report from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics. Among departments serving 250,000 or more residents, about 16% of police chiefs were women.

Other national estimates show an even wider disparity at the highest levels of the profession. The FBI, citing the 30×30 Initiative, has reported that women make up roughly 12% of sworn officers nationwide but only 3% of police leaders.

Her promotion to colonel will place her among the senior leadership of the Marshal’s Office while establishing a new first for Black women within the agency.

The milestone comes after more than two decades of work in law enforcement and public service, including experience in policing, investigations, and community engagement.

Ephraim will formally receive her new rank during the September promotion ceremony.

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