Marva Smalls Becomes First Black Woman To Serve On Heisman Trophy Trust’s Board

Last week, history was made when a Black woman was appointed to the Heisman Trophy Trust as a board member.

The Heisman Trophy Trust announced that it elected two new members to its board of trustees.

The new trustees are Dan Reed, vice president of Global Media at Meta, and Marva Smalls, executive vice president, Global Head of Inclusion and executive vice president, Public Affairs, Kids & Family Entertainment Brand, ViacomCBS. With the appointment, Smalls becomes the first Black woman to serve on the board of trustees.

Welcome to the 2 newest members of the #Heisman Board of Trustees: Dan Reed & Marva Smalls. They join us in our commitment to utilize sports & educational opportunities to enhance the lives of underserved youth in diverse communities across the country. https://t.co/qDvTqdfmsg — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) January 26, 2022

“I look forward to working with Mike Comerford and the Heisman Trophy Trust board of trustees to help amplify the values of the Trophy and deliver on the ideals that Heisman represents,” Smalls said in a written statement. “Creating initiatives to address the disparities that exist in under-resourced communities and that prevent many youth from access to and full participation in sports is a game-changer. I am excited to be a part of driving that change.”

Reed and Smalls join as members of the Trust as the organization is looking to further the Heisman mission of “utilizing sports and educational opportunities to enhance the lives of underserved youth in diverse communities across the country.”

The Heisman Trust provides funding for youth development programs. The programs are vetted and funded through partnerships with the New York Community Trust, the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, and the Communities Foundation of Texas. They also sponsor the Heisman High School Scholarship, which celebrates the nation’s most academically accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes. The Heisman Humanitarian Award recognizes selfless professional athletes who provide prospects to underserved youth.

“Marva Smalls and Dan Reed are distinguished professionals recognized for their leadership and achievements,” Heisman Trust President Michael Comerford said.

“Smalls and Reed bring decades of experience in media, sports, and diversity & inclusion to further elevate the Heisman Trophy Trust’s mission of utilizing sports to enhance the lives of underserved youth in our country.”