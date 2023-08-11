Celebrating 50 Years, Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On: Deluxe Edition’ Will Be Issued With Unreleased Tracks

Hip-hop isn’t the only music celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. On Aug. 28, 1973, the world purchased and heard the now-classic album “Let’s Get It On” by Motown recording legend Marvin Gaye.

Fifty years later, save a day or two, OK, three days earlier, a digital version of the seminal album will be released on Aug. 25.

According to UDiscoverMusic, Motown/UMe will release a revised and expanded digital edition of “Let’s Get It On.” The newly expanded version will have 33 bonus tracks; of those, 18 have never been released.

“Let’s Get It On: Deluxe Edition” will feature many songs recorded during six intense months of recording in sessions in Los Angeles in 1973. The Deluxe Edition will include the original eight songs released when the LP initially came out. Also, there will be unheard mixes of various songs and material from all those sessions, instrumental tracks, and unreleased versions of the ballad recordings that Gaye returned to repeatedly.

This version was also mixed to match the sounds to be played via a new Dolby Atmos mix, and over the next few weeks, there is expected new video content that will come out on select tracks. For collectors, the album will also be an e-commerce-only colored vinyl edition of the original LP.

Before the project is released, on Aug. 23, there will be an event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles featuring notables like Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Jam, and Gaye’s biographer David Ritz. If you want to attend and are in the area, tickets can be purchased at this link.

The original recording of “Let’s Get It On” was a No.1 album on Billboard’s Soul LPs chart and hit No.2 on the all-genre Top LPs chart. The title track reached No.1 on the U.S. pop and R&B charts. The album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame almost 20 years ago in 2004.

