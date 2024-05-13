Mary J. Blige Unveils Limited-Edition Boot Collection With Giuseppe Zanotti, But Fans Call Out High Price Point

Mary J. Blige has finally answered fans’ prayers and released her first official boot collection. However, many are calling out the high price tag for her limited-edition Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

On May 12, Mary J. Blige unveiled “The Mary Boot,” which she co-designed with the Italian luxury footwear and fashion designer. She wore the metallic gold knee-high boots while on stage at her third annual Strength of a Woman festival in New York City.

After the show, she spoke with the media to confirm the new shoe would be available on May 13.

“Mary J. Blige boot is officially in the universe,” she announced. “Everybody’s been requesting it, asking for it. The announcement was made on stage while I was wearing them with a fire outfit. But right now they are available Monday morning.”

MAKES SENSE👢| Mary J Blige stays in a boot, honey. So it only makes sense that she’s finally started her own line of boots in collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti. Y’all here for it? pic.twitter.com/xQHxw3F5xY — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) May 12, 2024

The Giuseppe Zanotti Instagram page followed up with an official announcement on its page confirming the new shiny boot’s availability and design.

“Giuseppe Zanotti and Mary J. Blige have transformed their longtime friendship into an exclusive, limited-edition collaboration,” they captioned the post. “Introducing “The Mary Boot,” a stunning over-the-knee boot co-designed by the two talents.”

The website reveals the $1,295 price point for “The Mary Boot” and provides more detail about the collaboration.

“Statement boots have long been associated as a signature of Mary’s style and through this collaboration, using striking and innovative design, fine materials, and attention to detail, the two have come together to make the Must Have style of the season,” the brand stated.

A nod was also given to Mary unveiling the boots at the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit on Sunday. However, when fans noticed the nearly $1,300 price tag for Mary’s first official shoe, many were disappointed with the boots being out of their reach.

“Finally, damn, but I wish she would have partnered with a more affordable brand. So many aunties out here want to wear some Mary J. Blige boots!” one fan wrote under Giuseppe Zanotti’s Instagram announcement.

“Aww great idea!! But this isn’t her audience,” added someone else. “But I get why she did it! 9/10 they will handle the mass production which is extremely costly!!!”

Another fan shared how “happy” they were for Mary’s new collaboration but explained why they would be “admiring these from afar.”

“That price tag ain’t for the round the way girls,” they quipped.

The Giuseppe Zanotti brand is known for its high-end luxury shoes, sneakers, handbags, jewelry, and leather ready-to-wear items. The luxury component leaves little room for pieces that retail lower than $700.

Mary J. Blige’s collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti may be just the start of her venture into the fashion industry. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul might have plans for a more affordable shoe collection later down the line.

