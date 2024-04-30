by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Summit Launches $100K Fund To Support Women Mary J. Blige is giving back to women within her hometown of Yonkers, NY, in a big way.









Mary J. Blige is bringing her “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” to her hometown of New York City and launching a $100,000 fund to support women within the community that raised her.

The Grammy-winning singer made a surprise appearance at Westchester Community College on April 25 as part of the Pepsi x Strength of a Woman Community Day, where she announced the Pepsi x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Community Fund. With Pepsi returning as a co-presenter of Blige’s annual festival and summit, the $100,000 fund will be allocated as grants to non-profit organizations that support underserved women in Yonkers, New York.

Created in collaboration with United Way of Westchester and Putnam, the fund aims to give back to Blige’s hometown by fostering community resilience. Grants will be given in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 to Yonkers-based non-profits focused on uplifting disadvantaged, marginalized women or those struggling financially.

It’s the first time Blige has hosted her burgeoning Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in NYC and Pepsi sought to bring the event’s purpose of empowerment, elevation, and education for women to the same city the R&B icon grew up in.

“Pepsi has been an incredible partner for the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit since the start. Now, with their support, being able to come home to Yonkers to give back to and invest in the community I grew up in is all I’ve ever wanted,” Blige said.

“We hope to provide resources for local organizations striving to support and uplift women for even greater impact this year.”

In addition to the fund, PepsiCo Foundation also donated $50,000 to the YWCA of White Plains & Central Westchester, United Way of Westchester, and Putnam and Westchester Community College Foundation to help support and amplify the local community.

Applications for the Pepsi x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Community Fund can be submitted online by June 1, 2024 at www.uwwp.org/pepsi-soaw.

RELATED CONTENT: Mary J. Blige To Headline Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit In NYC, Celebrating Black Female Excellence