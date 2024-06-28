Women by Stacy Jackson Mary J. Blige’s ‘The Mary Boot’ Is Back In Stock, But Going Fast! If you missed out on the first drop of "The Mary Boot," this is your chance to get your hands on a pair during the restock.









Thanks to a demand from Mary J. Blige’s fans, the singer’s “The Mary Boot” is back in stock.

On June 26, the “My Life” singer took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news with followers and encourage them to snag the once-sold-out shoe from the link in her bio. Blown away by the reaction to the first drop earlier this year, she shouted out fans for showing up and showing out when the item was unveiled.



As of Friday, the Guiseppe Zanotti website still shows the boot available in a few sizes, marked with the same price tag from its initial launch.

The Mary Boot “encapsulates the unique and celebrated styles” of Zanotti and Mary J. Statement boots have long been associated as a signature of Mary’s style, and through this collaboration, using striking and innovative design, fine materials, and attention to detail, the two have come together to make the Must-Have style of the season,” the designer’s website describes.

The signature boot, made in Italy, was inspired by the singer for her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit and designed with a leather sole and 105 mm heel. As previously covered by BE, The Queen of Hip-Hop soul debuted her boot collaboration with Italian luxury footwear and fashion designer Guiseppe Zanotti in May, and even though fans gasped at the high $1,295 price tag, they flocked to purchase the over-the-knee, rose gold boot after Mary J. dazzled the crowd with a pair of the show-stopping metallic boots during her third Strength of a Woman extravaganza in New York City.

“Mary J. Blige boot is officially in the universe,” she announced at the time. “Everybody’s been requesting it, asking for it.”

Giuseppe Zanotti and Mary J. Blige have transformed their longtime friendship into an exclusive, limited-edition collaboration. Introducing “The Mary Boot”, a stunning over-the-knee boot co-designed by the two talents. Discover more https://t.co/jaQ9Lo5mz1 #GZXMJB @maryjblige pic.twitter.com/qebKlNnUeA — Giuseppe Zanotti (@giuseppezanotti) May 13, 2024

This second drop has Mary fans as hyped up as the first time around. Since the recent Instagram announcement, followers and celebrities have flooded the comments to congratulate the actress and express their excitement.