Good God! Mary J. Blige Releases Latest Video 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Looking Like a Sun-Kissed Goddess

Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, is settling the score — with herself — with a new anthem Good Morning Gorgeous.

And the multihyphenate Yonkers New York native dropped a new single that is more like an ode to an ah-ha moment when Blige belts out:

All the times that I hated myself (Self)

All the times that I wanted to be someone else (Else)

All the times that I should’ve been gentle with me

All the times that I should’ve been careful with me…

Blige follows up with the epiphany:

I wake up every morning and tell myself

Good morning gorgeous

Sometimes you gotta look in the mirror and say (Say)

Good morning gorgeous

No one else could make me feel this way

Blige is certainly slaying in her own way by breaking the internet in a new video showing off her body-ody and pairing her thigh-high furry boots with a Black fur draping her shoulders over skimpy lace lingerie. The Sun Goddess Wine ambassador wore the ’fit in the video for her newest single Good Morning Gorgeous.

Blige is certainly giving us no more drama and a fully actualized mind, body and soul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

Ahead of her highly anticipated performance at one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the Super Bowl LVI on February 13, the prolific vocalist will be releasing her latest project, Good Morning Gorgeous on Feb. 11 according to NME.

For Blige’s faithful fans who are on the edge of their seats anxiously awaiting the forthcoming album, she has released two singles, the aforementioned title track and another called, Amazing.

In a written statement, Blige said, “Working on this new album has been so much fun. I’m excited for my fans to hear these first two songs to give them a taste of what’s to come. I’m grateful to all my collaborators and partners who have walked with me through this process and even more grateful to my fans who I hope have a blast with this new music.”

Tamron Hall recently interviewed Blige as she spoke about her career and the latest upcoming project. She opened up about her upcoming album and her growth over the years. Blige, who was recently inducted into the Apollo Hall of Fame also talked about how she expects people will receive her next album.

“Wait ’til you hear it, it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind and it’s because it’s something I had to do, and something I had to say when I was in my darkest, darkest moments in that life. To build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks, accept all the things that I used to hate.”

Ok Mary! We’re waiting with bated breath!

