Mary J. Blige Calls Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Performance an ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’

In what is perhaps the biggest audience she has ever faced, songstress Mary J. Blige will showcase her talents at the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13, for a performance that will be viewed worldwide.

In a recent interview, the hip-hop diva called this show with hip-hop heavyweights Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

Blige appeared on The Cruz Show and repeated what is generally known. The halftime performance at the NFL Super Bowl is not a paid gig, but the benefits show up once the game has ended.

After being asked about not being paid for the Super Bowl halftime show, Blige responds by saying, “I mean, listen, you’re going to be paid for the rest of your life off of this. People are going to be knocking at your door. Man, listen, they don’t have to pay me, but if they were paying, it’d be a lot of money.

“Yeah, but, I’m good. This is major! This is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The Halftime show of a Super Bowl is one of the most sought-after gigs for any musician. The sporting event is typically one of the most-watched, if not the most-watched live television events numbers-wise. Usually, streams, record sales, video views, anything associated with the artists performing sees a jump in numbers.

Last year, Variety reported that the Super Bowl performance from 2021’s Super Bowl halftime performer, The Weeknd saw a significant increase in the number of streams and sales. Almost every song he performed had landed in the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.

Amid the higher numbers, the Weeknd became No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Monthly Listeners with 71 million after the performance. He also saw nearly 1.5 million new followers across his social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter.