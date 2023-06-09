Mary J. Blige Says Paying Her Ex-Husband Alimony Is ‘Wack’

Mary J. Blige is all about the “Strength of A Woman” and is not here for ex-wives being forced to pay their ex-husband alimony. According to the singer, paying alimony to men is “wack!”

The Grammy award-winning singer sat down with Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of “Earn Your Leisure” for a live interview where she tackled everything from tax issues to the downside of divorce.

At one point during the discussion, Mary got candid when it came to her divorce from Kendu Issacs in 2016. The pair reached a divorce settlement in 2018 after the singer had already been ordered to pay her ex $30,00 per month in spousal support, People reports.

Mary recalled the experience when Bilal asked the singer to give advice to any wealthy woman looking to get married.

“Get a prenup,” Mary quipped in a clip captured by Black Millionaires. “Because I didn’t have one and that’s why I ended up having to just give everything away.”

She continued bashing the idea of grieving ex-wives who might find themselves in a situation where they have to pay money to the ex who cheated on them.

“It’s so wack right now that men can come at you and get alimony,” she continued. “When I was getting a divorce, I was like ‘you mean to tell me I gotta pay him?! And he cheated and he lied.'”

Mary’s latest remarks about her divorce copy what she revealed during an interview with Angie Martinez in February 2022. At the time, Mary was promoting her “Good Morning Gorgeous” album which includes the song “Rent Due” that tackles her divorce.

“‘Rent Money” is [about] when I first got divorced. I had to give up all this alimony, and I didn’t have no more money to give because he had spent it all,” she explained. “So, I had to go, you know, I had to go on tour, and make all the money back to pay the alimony.”