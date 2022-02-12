Failing In Love and Finding Herself: Mary J. Blige Makes Triumphant Musical Return With New Album

With her 15th studio album, R&B queen Mary J. Blige found healing in the production of Good Morning Gorgeous, an ode to her personal journey of rising from the ashes of heartbreak and distressing divorce.

The title of the album as well as her single, the affirmation-style lyric serves to remind her of her beauty despite all the insecurities and hardships she’s endured throughout her relationship.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Blige mentions how positive self-talk was the drive to ignite her confidence, even if she didn’t believe the affirmations all the time. She revealed that her mornings were dedicated to taking care of her, something many women can resonate with.

“My intention was to build myself up out of this very dark, negative place. Strengthen myself. Say these affirmations to myself to get to a place where I believed something good and beautiful was in me,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “It was a process of healing — of trying to get free from something.”

Good Morning Gorgeous is a love letter to herself after experiencing relationship trauma; that the journey of self-love is the most important relationship of all. Even despite the pain she underwent, Blige still found the strength to empower other minority women by investing in their small businesses.

The 13-track project features the likes of Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, Dave East, DJ Khaled, and Usher. According to the Source, this will also be her first album since teaming up with 300 Entertainment, a joint release between her Mary Jane Productions company and the label.

Her first album since 2017’s Strength of a Woman, Good Morning Gorgeous dropped just two days before she is set to perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show beside fellow music legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

Here’s the full track list and check out “Rent Money” below.